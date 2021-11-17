From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has demanded the release of 12 of its members working in Zaria Local Government, who were kidnapped and have been in captivity since November 8.

Making the call in Abuja on Tuesday, National President of the union Akeem Olatunj llamented that the Kaduna State Government has been silent on the abduction.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He warned that the union would be forced to take drastic actions nationwide if immediate action is not taken to rescue the victims.

Olatunji said 9 out of the 12 workers were nursing mothers and married women.

He further disclosed that the kidnappers had contacted the families of the victims and were demanding 40 million naira in ransom.

Recalling the incident, the NULGE leader said: ‘On that said day, about 12 workers of Zaria Local Government were kidnapped but later one of them, a driver, was released to report to the families.

‘These workers have been in captivity of kidnappers since 8 of November 2021 thereby causing untold hardship in the mind of the family and the union leadership.

‘We are disturbed because Kaduna state government kept mute till now as if all is well , when it has become dangerous for workers to go to work within official working hours or move about within the local government or the state calls for great concern.

‘This is one of the reasons why NULGE has been canvassing for total freedom of Local Government our believe is that if local government is made functional and is directly funded, LGAs has what it takes to tame the tide of insecurity along the rural areas, our believe is that all security challenges are local, this has further amplifier our clamour for actualization of local autonomy.

‘In a state where people are being kidnapped here and there , the state government appears to be helpless; it calls for concern. We therefore make a serious appeal to the government of Kaduna state to make it a matter of urgency and importance the need to work assiduously towards the release of our members in good health.

‘Workers must have the freedom to work, to move about within their locality. So we are therefore sounding this as our first plea, if this is not done, the union would not wait and watch our helpless members being harassed , kidnapped, raped and killed.

‘The kidnappers have contacted the families of their victims and are demanding 40 million naira ransom for the remaining 12 persons. 13 of them were kidnapped in a local government official vehicle and one of them was freed, the driver to go and tell the families.

‘You see the scenario was made worst because of the shutdown of telecommunications in Kaduna state. It has further affected easy communication between the people and even the ability to give warning signals to members of our staff and even the people of the state.

‘They said they have to shut down network communication in Kaduna and so many other areas to improve security but what we are witnessing now is becoming worse. So for us, NULGE cannot raise N40m, the family members are so poor , they cannot raise money , these are poor workers whose N30.000 minimum wage is not fully paid. I don’t know how they Intend to secure their release. And to make the matter worst government is saying they cannot pay ransom , if they are not paying they should be proactive and secure the release of these people, we can’t allow them to be killed. Something urgently needs to be done, enough of this situation. Zaria Local Government.

‘We are calling on president Muhammadu Buhari to use his good office since Kaduna state government appears to be overwhelmed by insecurity to come in quickly to ensure that our local government workers will be fully secured from the den of kidnappers, if the situation remain the same in the days ahead, the national leadership would have to take a proactive action to send a signal to both stage and the federal government that our members are very important because the first duty of any government is to secure life and property.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .