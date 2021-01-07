From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has congratulated former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Ambali Akeem Olatunji, on his election as the President of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, on Thursday, Abiodun said the victory is an attestation of the popularity of Ambali, who incidentally is an indigene of the state.

“It is so glad that one of our own has been chosen to lead a sensitive union such as NULGE. We have no doubt that Ambali will surpass our expectations as shown in his exemplary attitude when he was NLC chairman in Ogun State”, Abiodun noted.

The governor thanked local government workers across the federation for what he called “a well-thought-out choice” of leadership.

He also solicited for their support to ensure a successful tenure of office for Ambali.