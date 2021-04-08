The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has expressed concern over a bill at the House of Representatives, seeking abolition of local government councils in Nigeria.

Mr Hakeem Ambali, National President, NULGE, said this when he spoke with newsmen in Kano.

Ambali, represented by Mr Aliyu Haruna, NULGE National Treasurer, said abolishing local councils will worsen the security situation in the country.

“A lawmaker from Rivers has sponsored a bill at the House of Representatives seeking to abolish local government councils in Nigeria.

“In spite of the fact that governors have refused to implement the local government autonomy, what we are witnessing now is an attempt to abolish the local government councils in the country. This is a gang up against the masses.

“This is an attempt to bring the country backward, therefore, we are calling on the national assembly to look into the issue, which is an attempt to take away what remain for the people at the grassroots.

“I assured you that if the local government autonomy is implemented by the governors, the issue of insecurity would have been a thing of the past, because some security issues can be handled locally,” he said.

Ambali said that once the local government councils were granted full autonomy, socio-economic activities will spring up at the grassroots level.

He said that NULGE had made contact with the leadership of the National Assembly on the issue, adding that if such did not yield good result, it will embark on strike.

Ambali also expressed concern over sack of about 2,000 workers by the Kaduna State government as well as the slashing of workers’ salary by the Kano State government. (NAN)