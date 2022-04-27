Sierra Leonean TikToker, influencer and content creator, Peter A.A. Komba who is currently the most followed TikTok creator in his country, has teamed up with Nigerian Samuel A. Perry popularly known as Broda Shaggi in a new hilarious comedy skit titled “Sierra Leone Visitor”.

The comedy skit which also features TV personality from AYV Media Empire, Michelle Marina Jaward and others like Broda Alhaji Suberu and David Skima is written and directed by Broda Shaggi and his crew.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In the skit Michelle Marina Jaward is featured as a visitor from Sierra Leone who is seeking directions to find her way in Nigeria. She however, encountered challenges in getting to her destination. The conversation over the right or wrong location of the address, the visitor from Sierra Leone is trying to locate, creates a very funny moment.

Peter Umar Komba popularly known on Tik Tok as Peter A A Komba is a Sierra Leonean content creator, and he is among the most followed Sierra Leonean Tik Tok stars. Peter has been recognised as a Tik Tok Ambassador and he is very committed in creating contents through acting, dancing and skits with millions of engaging contents.

He is currently sitting at a cool 2.4 million followers plus on TikTok. Peter released his first Tik Tok video in February 2020, but recorded his viral video on November 18th, 2020.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He came to the limelight after his second video challenge called ‘Duduke Challenge’ with a unique dance step that went viral on Tik Tok. The duduke’s song that went viral on Tiktok was sung by a popular Nigerian female artiste called Simi after dancing to the Duduke mix with unique steps.

This challenge helped him to gain millions of followers and likes in 2021. Peter AA Komba is currently regarded as the most followed Tiktoker in Sierra Leone.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .