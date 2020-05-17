Sierra Leone recorded 43 new coronavirus disease cases on Sunday.

This brings the total number of infections to 505 in the country, local health authorities said.

The West African country has recorded 141 recoveries, while the death toll amounts to 32, the health authorities said.

Its capital, Freetown, remains the hardest-hit city in the country, it added.

Sierra Leone has lifted its national lockdown, while prevention measures, including a curfew and ban on inter-district travel, remain in force. (Xinhua/NAN)