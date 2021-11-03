From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Mr Samuel Numonengi incumbent Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa state has been declared winner of the union election held on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Numonengi of the Nigerian Television Authority Chapel won the election polling a total of 241 votes to defeat his opponent Nelson Agadi of Niger Delta television chapel who got 90 votes.

Judith Young of Radio Bayelsa chapel who contested for the Vice- Chairman seat emerged winner polling 175 votes to defeat her opponent Tonye Yemoliegha, also of the Radio Bayelsa chapel who got 156 votes.

The election which was observed by representatives of the Ijaw Youth Council(IYC), National Youth Council of Nigeria(NYCN) and Bayelsa Volunteers had 440 delegates accredited, while a total of 333 votes were cast with 2 void votes.

Ogio Clement-Ipigansi, Mike Tayese, Beatrice Okatubo, Joy Ifidi were all returned unopposed as secretary, auditor, treasurer and financial secretary respectively.

Numonengi in his acceptance speech thanked all that voted for him and promised to carry everybody along.

“I’m very grateful to all that voted for me. All of us have won. No victor no vanquished. I promise to continue to operate an open door policy and carry everybody along,” he said