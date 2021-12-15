From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The National Union of Nigerians Association in Italy (NUNAI) has appealed to Federal Government to make available more passports booklets to the Nigerian embassy in that country.

The group made the appeal in an open letter to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and that of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, respectively which was made available to newsmen in Benin City.

The letter signed by the president of the union, Mr Rowland Ndukuba, Welfare Officer, Mike Oputteh and the spokesman, Bruce Idahosa, stated that the appeal became imperative as a result of the fact that many Nigerians living in Italy have been denied access to jobs.

It pointed out that the current monthly provision of less than 2000 passport booklets was grossly inadequate, adding that many applicants that were scanned since May were yet to get their printed passports.

‘Over the years, the Nigerians living in Italy have been grateful towards the immeasurable assistance that the offices of the Controller General of the Nigerian Immigration, Minister of Interior, and that of Foreign Affairs have rendered in making their living conditions.

‘However, for humanity sake, NUNAI, with all humility appeals to them to save thousands of Nigerians living in Italy that have applied for passports to enable them to process or retain their businesses.

‘They also need this for their working contract, Permits of Stay, Residence and other necessary documents in Italy.

‘We appeal to the Federal Government to make available the regular passport booklets to the Nigerian High Commission in Rome, Italy to save Nigerians in Italy.

‘This appeal is imperative as a result of the fact that many Nigerians are denied access to jobs due to the fact that they can not provide valid passports and are thereby subjected to countless hardships,’ the letter added.

The union said it has been duly informed that the Nigerian High Commission in Rome is doing all in its power to clear the backlog of seven months.

‘It’s unfortunate that Nigerians scanned since May 2021 till date are yet to be issued their printed passport.

‘The Nigerian High Commission in Rome capture over 3000 Nigerians in a month for passport issuance.

‘We were duly informed that the mission only receives passport booklets of between 500 to 1500 passport booklets monthly, which is, therefore, the reason behind the backlog,’ the letter explained.

