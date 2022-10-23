(dpa/NAN)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects Darwin Nunez to face Ajax in midweek after missing Saturday’s shock defeat to Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury.

Uruguay striker Nunez scored the only goal of the game on Wednesday as the Reds beat West Ham, building on a lively —- albeit chaotic —- cameo against Manchester City last weekend.

But he was withdrawn in the second half with a hamstring strain and that prevented him from featuring at the City Ground.

His absence was a blow as the Reds lacked presence in attack.

Nottingham Forest won 1-0, thanks to a goal from former Liverpool youngster Taiwo Awoniyi.

Now Klopp will be desperate for his side to get the defeat out of their system as quickly as possible.

Liverpool can secure their progression to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League when they face Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday and Klopp expects his big-money signing to return.

“Darwin should be back, this game was just too early,” Klopp said.

“I think another day recovery would have helped him, but we played today (Saturday). At least that is my knowledge in the moment.

“Ibou [Ibrahima Konate] will train from [Sunday] on and Naby [Keita] as well, but Naby is far off. So, he starts training now after a long period.”

Liverpool’s preparations for Saturday’s match were also hampered by Thiago Alcantara falling ill in the 24 hours before kick-off.

Klopp was unsure if he would face Ajax.

“Thiago got a bad ear infection last night and there was no chance for him to do anything. We drove him home,” Klopp added.

“The decision was [made] in the moment he woke up and had the pain. The doctor went there and they tried everything, went to the hospital and stuff like this. It didn’t work out.”

That proved to be a spanner in the works for the Reds, with Klopp acknowledging the Spain international’s absence left his side lacking creativity in midfield.

But he praised Curtis Jones for filling in, as he played in a deeper, unfamiliar role.

“I thought Curtis did really well but is not used to the position. He can play that definitely, but he was not even in my thoughts to start. So, that all happened last night. But he did really well.”