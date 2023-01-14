From Fred Itua, Abuja

National Unity Party of Nigeria (NUP), has raised the alarm that there is plot to frustrate cash limit policy by arresting the Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele with trumped-up charges of terrorism, and undermining of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu’s efforts for credible polls.

NUP in a statement by its director of Strategy and outreach Abubakar Isa, alleged that those behind the attack on political parties and candidates like attack on NNPP Kano guber candidate, arrest and ongoing torture of President of middle belt youths and PDP candidate for kogi House of Assembly, Meliga Godwin by DSS want to scuttle 2023 polls and foist an interim government.

The statement reads: “Scuttling the already scheduled 2023 polls and setting up of an Interim Government after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure would do more harm than good to the country. If the Department of Security Services, DSS had succeeded in its unlawful attempt to remove the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud, then President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort for peaceful transition of power would have been derailed.

”Its unthinkable that the DSS tried to undermine CBN and INEC efforts for free and fair elections, barely 40 days to the polls. The court quashed the Department of Security Services move to charge CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele with trumped up charges of terrorism financing and economic crimes. Justice M.A. Hassan barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN Governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

“The Justice described the plot to arrest Emefiele of terrorism as oppressive, baseless, fabricated and unacceptable. However those who we want to scuttle the process are shamelessly seeking to impose an interim government. We at the opposition won’t allow this to happen. and we are urging the culprits to desist from this act.

“The president has made it clear he will peacefully handover to the next president. We can’t bent down to evil politicians and let them have to their way. Those behind this plot should be arrested and prosecuted.”