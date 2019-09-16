The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has advocated for the revival of Scout movement at Primary and Secondary school levels

The President of the union, Comrade Williams Akporeha, speaking at the weekend, at the decoration of the Deputy Majority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives, and former National President of NUPENG, Peter Akpatason as member, Lagos State Scout Council Management Committee

appealed to stakeholders across board to support the initiative.

Akpatason was also promoted as Assistant State Scout Commissioner for Admin and Finance in Lagos State Scout Council.

Akporeha noted that Scout is an organization with global recognition and capacity to develop the youths into good citizenship, chivalrous behaviour, and skill in various outdoor activities.

Whilst showing gratitude to the Scout association for the honour, Akpatason, a lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, affirmed that one of the ways to address the spate of social vices in the country is to engage youths in scouting, acknowledging that the scout movement was notable for preaching strong values.

He blamed the moral decadence and prevalence of crimes such as internet fraud, especially among the youth, on deviation from the societal values and ethos.

The lawmaker also promised to support the Bill being sponsored by the Scout Movement in the National Assembly and how it could gained physical presence at the institution.

Felicitating with Akpatason, NUPENG President, described Akpatason as a great man who left enduring and enviable legacies in NUPENG.

He said, ‘’Today, I am particularly excited that I’m part of this deserving honour that was bestowed on my Senior brother, mentor and friend, Hon (Comrade) Akpatason.

“For some of us who followed him closely when he was NUPENG President, we would always love to be identified with him anywhere he is being honoured.

“This honour is not just for him alone, but for all of us he had mentored.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Scout Commissioner, Alhaji Olohuntoyin Adebesin on his part disclosed that the core value of the association was to instill moral values in youths and make them better leaders for societal good.

Adebesin pointed out that scouting had produced renowned leaders in the world, including an erstwhile President of the United States, Barack Obama, and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo among others.

He said, “Scouting changes the view of the youths and make them better leaders. It is because we don’t create time to engage the youths that we are facing major vices here and there. If we engage them and redirect their energy towards something that will benefit them, we will have a better society.”