By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has extended the 14-days ultimatum given to the federal government for an industrial action by another seven days.

The General Secretary of the union, Afolabi Olawale said this was as a result of various interventions and engagements with government agencies and institutions, most especially the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“On the 14 days ultimatum issued by the Union, the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has graciously decided to extend the 14-days ultimatum given to the federal government which is expected to terminate on Monday 29th November 2021 by 7 days from the initial terminal date of Monday, November 29, 2021.

“Though these issues concerning the welfare of our members and unfair labour practices by some oil majors are yet to be fully resolved by these engagements, the leadership of the Union is still exercising further patience and restraint to give the on-going discussions the chances of resolving these issues once and for all,” he said.

Olawale stated that the decision of the union to give another seven-day ultimatum should not be misconstrued as a sign of capitulation or weakness, but a concrete demonstration of its resolve not to inflict unnecessary pains on Nigerians or create any form of artificial scarcity of petroleum products.

He said, “It is our hope that the Federal government and all other concerned entities will take advantage of the extension to do the needful and save the nation the pains and losses our industrial action would bring.

“We urge our members to remain calm and await further directives as our solidarity remains constant.”

