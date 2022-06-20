By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has commended the heroic act of a tanker driver, Ejiro Otarigho, which saved lives and properties in Delta State.

President of the union, Williams Akporeha, and the general secretary, Afolabi Olawale, described the driver as an excellent ambassador of the union in general and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of the union in particular.

The union said Otarigho showed bravery and courage in averting a major disaster that would have resulted in huge loss of lives and destruction of millions of private and public properties, while putting his personal safety and life at stake.

According to the union, the driver drove a burning, loaded petroleum truck from a densely populated area in Agbarho town, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, to an environmentally secure riverside, on the outskirts of the town.

“This singular incident of heroic behaviour of Comrade Ejiro Otarigho goes to further justify the returns and outcomes of the high level of training tanker drivers are annually exposed to, with “Safety On Wheels” as the theme, being organized by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of the union in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),” the union said.

Noting that the union’s efforts were yielding good results, it stated that there is no doubt whatsoever that Comrade Ejiro exhibited rare courage in averting a major disaster that would have brought misery to many families.

The union said, “through all odds and at the risk of his life in driving the truck to that secured riverside before jumping out in order for the tanker to burn out, we cannot appreciate him well enough.

“Thank you, Comrade Ejiro Otarigho, for being a great lifesaver; your uncommon courage shall remain indelible in the annals of our great union and the nation.”

