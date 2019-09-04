Bimbola Oyesola

Workers in the oil and gas sector of the economy, yesterday, sent strong signals to the President Muhammmadu Buhari-led Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, end the activities of bandits, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in the country.

The two major unions in the sector, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) at a press conference in Lagos, yesterday, unanimously said it was high time the Federal Government rejigged the security agencies and task them to do more.

PENGASSAN President, Ndukaku Michael Ohaeri and his NUPENG counterpart, Williams Akporeha said the two unions might be forced to reevaluate its position on the security issue and henceforth hold Federal Government responsible as the spate of insecurity is getting out of proportion.

The unions warned that it will not keep silent and watch the nation turned into banana republic, noting that the country could only thrive economically if the security of lives and property are ensured

PENGASSAN president said oil and gas workers and relatives have become the main target for kidnappers and armed robbers.

“Two Thursdays ago, one of our members was killed in the presence of his family along Okigwe road, the burial is next week and so many of that.

“Our members are now afraid to go to work. They are specifically targeted for kidnapping and armed robbery. Our wives can not go to the market, the children cannot go to schools. We want the matter of security to be given prominence, so that our members can be able to come out of their houses.

We are calling on the security outfits to double their efforts in securing the lives of the people, for now their efforts are not good enough,” he said.

The unions expressed worry over the massive impacts of insecurity and various crimes on the overall profile and image of Nigeria in the global landscape. The oil workers said it was germane to join their voice with other Nigerians in the country in addressing security challenges.

PENGASSAN and NUPENG also called on President Buhari to restructure the security agencies in order to address the incessant killings and kidnapping.