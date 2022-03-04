By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) yesterday raised the alarm over the mysterious death of its member, Babalola Oladimeji at a Lagos hotel while on duty for his employer, Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Calling for thorough probe into the cause of the death of the deceased, a staff of Xepameadow General Services, a contractor to Chevron, NUPENG said the late Oladimeji was last seen on December 19, 2021 lodged at Genesis Hotel Facility in Ikeja GRA area of Lagos.

“On Wednesday, 15th December, 2021, himself and his two other colleagues were deployed and lodged into Genesis hotel facility in Ikeja area of Lagos State by Chevron Nigeria Limited for operational reasons as they work on Airport Operation section of Chevron because they are drivers.

“On Sunday, 19th December, 2021, Comrade was last seen hale and healthy as he was in the company with his colleagues, lodged together in the said Genesis Hotel facility at 16, Oba Akinjobi Street, G.R.A. Ikeja, Lagos.

“But at about 5 am on Monday, 20th December, (the next day), his colleagues tried to reach him for his assignment that day through his hotel room landline and his GSM phone, but could not find him even when the phones rang out several times,” the statement read.

The union said a search party comprising his colleagues and one of the hotel room attendants (Porter) were organized and opened his room and did not find him .

According to NUPENG, the colleagues left for the assignment, but when they still didn’t hear from him after sometimes came back to search again (a second search), then returned to their rooms where they could still not find him.

“Not quite long thereafter, one Genesis staff called some of the colleagues of the deceased to inform them that they had found Oladimeji at the swimming pool.

And upon getting to the swimming pool, Comrade Samuel Elijah,the colleague saw the Genesis staff pulling the body out of the swimming pool and an attempt to administer CPR on him did not yield any result as he was discovered lifeless with a deep laceration on the head and a bleeding ear.

“The Genesis staff then transferred the body to the swimming pool dressing room.

The Police were invited by the management of the hotel. The management of the hotel was thereafter, requested to play the CCTV camera for a footage of what actually happened, but the management told them that the CCTV was not working,”.

The union ,however ,wondered how the same CCTV that the management said was not working showed the footage of Comrade Samuel Elijah and the hotel porter who went to the deceased room earlier, when they were frantically searching for him.

The union said the body was deposited by the police at the mortuary and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti.