The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) yesterday, suspended its 7-day ultimatum issued to Chevron Nigeria Limited and its contractors over the sack of 175 workers. The Union had accused Chevron’s management of sacking its workers through WhatsApp and other anti -labour actions and postures. The President of the Union, Williams Akporeha, said the suspension was ordered by the leadership following the immediate recall and reinstatement of the sacked workers and on-going discussions to quickly resolve other outstanding issues.

“However, NUPENG reiterates that the suspension of the strike ultimatum is not a total call off but a respect to on-going discussions the Union is having with Chevron and it Contractors over all the issues at stake believing that management will act in good faith and decently in line with principles of social dialogue,” he said.

Akporeha said the leadership of the Union appreciates all relevant Government Agencies for their quick interventions on the matters in dispute.

NUPENG had last Thursday issued a 7 -day ultimatum to the Chevron management whom it accused of sacking union members flagrantly without respect to industrial relations principles.