Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), yesterday, insisted that the planned shut down of Chevron Nigeria Limited from Friday over sack of 175 workers would still go ahead as scheduled.

Last Thursday, NUPENG issued a 7-day ultimatum to the management of Chevron to recall the sacked workers or face a prolonged strike by the union.

The President of the union, Williams Akporeha, denied a report that the management had met with the union at the weekend to forestall the strike, saying that there was no such meeting and, therefore, the ultimatum remains.

“The leadership of NUPENG has dissociated itself from a purpoted report that it held a meeting with Chevron management over the 7-day strike ultimatum issued over sacking of some of its members.

“The union urges its members nationwide to ignore the report, continue to be on red alert and mobilise for the impending strike action at the expiration of the ultimatum and should all be at red alert,” he said.

Lamenting what it termed unending anti-labour posture of Chevron Nigeria Limited and its service contractor(s), Akporeha said the latest of which is the termination of services of the 175 contract workers in YKISH lntegrated Services for the offsite/onsite maintenance services with Chevron Nigeria Limited, Delog Nigeria Ltd and EUROFLOW Services, all service contractors to Chevron Nigeria Ltd basically because of the Contract workers declaration to be members of the Union.

The NUPENG President said the union is seriously disturbed and pained about the flagrant disrespect for the extant labour laws and abdication of all forms of sensitivities by Chevron Nigeria Ltd and its contractors to the extent that the employment of these workers were terminated via WhatApp messages into workers respective mobile telephone.