From Uche Usim

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) are set to host the maiden Golf Invitational Tournament on November 20 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The golf event tagged the “Petroleum Regulators” tournament will be a one day competition with players grouped into ladies, men and veterans categories. The format will be shot gun. This implies that all the players will tee off simultaneously from different points in the course and finish almost at the same time.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr Gbenga Komolafe, said that the objective of the golf tournament was to create an atmosphere of relaxation and bonding as well as promote the wellbeing of players comprising of retired and serving staff from NUPRC/NMDPRA and our esteemed guests from public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The CCE, NUPRC and the Authority Chief Executive, NMDPR, Mr Farouk Ahmed, will perform the ceremonial tee off and the tournament will feature about 120 players jostling for the various prizes on offer.

The NUPRC and NMDPRA were recently created with the signing of the Petroleum industry Act (PIA) 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and the tournament is billed to be an annual event.

