Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A two-time Katsina State governorship candidate of All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), Engr. Nura Khalil has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the decision to overhaul Nigeria’s security apparatus.

Nura, who worked with President Muhammadu Buhari at the defunct Petroleum Special Trust Fund (PTF) explained that the President’s decision was well thought-out, coming at a time Nigerians are eager to see the end of criminal activities.

Lamenting the damaging effects of the spate of killings on economic development across the nation specially the agricultural and health sectors – leading to increase in the number of IDP camps in the country.

The Katsina born politician also expressed deep concern over the recent ambush on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zullum by insurgents, describing it as one of the worst examples of the situation.

He noted that it was important that stakeholders, including Northern elders have cried out to the government and that the recent decision of security apparatus overhaul therefore, was the best legacy the President would leave behind as a leader.

Reports on Tuesday attributed to the National Security Adviser Babagana Munguno revealed that the President dropped the hint after rebuking the service chiefs for the lingering security challenge across the nation.

“Nigerians would, more than anything else, prefer nothing than an end to this circle of killings of women, youth of productive age and children, as well as millions paid as ransom to kidnappers.

“Action of the President is a proof that he responds to problems after giving the benefit of doubt to his lieutenants and because he neither allows himself as a leader to be distracted or stampeded by opposition into taking the appropriate decision”.