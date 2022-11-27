By GILBERT EKEZIE

Nurses Across the Borders International, a Non-Profit Organisation, with incorporated Trustees in Nigeria and the United States of America has sought further collaboration with the Delta State Government towards ensuring mitigation of the effects of Climate Change in the South-South Region of Nigeria.

This was made public in a letter of Appreciation by the group and addressed to the Delta State Government on the 21th day of November, 2021. It was also designed to acknowledge role of Governor of the state , Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who actively participated in the just concluded United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (Conference of Parties, 27) which was held at Sharm el Sheikh International Conference Centre, Egypt from November 6-18, 2022.

According to the President & Chief Executive Officer of Nurses Across the Borders, Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon, the group would love to establish an office in Asaba, Delta State, that would serve as a hub for the South-South zone of Nigeria to promote its engagements with the region due to its vulnerability to the climate change crisis.

“It would also afford us the opportunity to strengthen our existing collaboration with the Centre for Sustainable Development-Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta in capacity building, research and innovation as the negative impact of petroleum exploration in the Niger Delta region from gas flaring and oil spillages has impacted the health of our people negatively and despoil our livelihood cum traditional occupation of fishing and farming , thereby causing social restiveness.

“We will collaborate on mitigation and adaptation mechanism as regards climate change for sustainable development,”

According to him the group called for more synergy between the state and Nurses Across the Borders saying there is need to strengthen the relationship with an MOU with the government on a more robust engagement that will attract international support of team of experts to the state, that will help build upon the good work of your administration in terms of climate resilience, mitigations and adaptation strategies.

The letter further read “On behalf of the Board of Trustees and members of Nurses Across the Borders worldwide and our partners, I have the honour to express our profound gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency for identifying with Nurses Across the Borders International in the just concluded UNFCCC COP 27, that took place in Egypt. “It demonstrates your forthrightness, fortitude and vision-hallmarks of great leadership. Without reservation, we are proud to be identified with a visionary leader like distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Arthur OKOWA- Executive Governor, Delta State.”

Recalled there were collaborating agencies during the convention, they include Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

Omoragbon had earlier in a separate forum recognised the vital role of the agency in protecting and maintaining the water-ways and oceans, saying “Nurses Across the Borders has agreed to pursue its collaboration with it and also promote both the activities of their climate health department and also provide our network of technical expertise to advance the NIMASA within the UN and its agencies for shared experiences of best practices”

He also recognised the role played by Solar Cookers International, the Global Climate and Health Alliance (as member of this consortium of International NGO Network), Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environment, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Ikosi-Ejirin Local Government Development Authority Epe, GreenPlinth Africa LTD, and Whole Planet Initiative among other collaborating agencies.

He stated that Nurses Across the Borders would work together to promote solar cooking as an alternative means of cooking especially within the rural areas of Nigeria, starting with the Delta State and all through the country, by helping to creating the necessary visibility and enabling environment by the government. He added that the Global Climate and Health Alliance (as member of this consortium of International NGO Network), and Nurses Across the Borders and GCHA have agreed to continue their collaboration in advancing the climate health campaign by working together in both advocacy and policy formulations.

Omoragbon said that Nurses Across the Borders celebrates the foresight of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos by appointing a civil society leader into his cabinet and would recommend that other health ministries and the Federal Ministry of Health does same.