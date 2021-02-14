From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Edo State Council has carpeted the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki over his corruption allegation against the health sector in the state.

Recall that the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on February 7, 2021, flayed the high level of corruption in the healthcare system in the state, noting that his administration would insist on a new order and that doctors must render services to Edo people to justify their salaries.

The governor made the submission during a meeting with doctors drawn from the State Hospital Management Board, Edo Specialist Hospital, Edo Primary Healthcare Agency and the Ministry of Health, at Government House in Benin City.

In a statement signed by the state Chairman, Comrade Eseine Catherine and the state Secretary, Dr. Ikedi Onah, the association said that the governor’s allegation is an inclusive generalisation.

The association noted that it has over the years maintained subdued resentment in the wake of perpetual exclusion from meetings of stakeholders in the health sector.

It described as absurd and counter-productive, the exclusion of nurses who are the most populous single professionals in the healthcare team from stakeholders meeting.

“Could corruption be associated and ascribed to nurses that have for many years been patiently languishing in deprivation through promotion denial?

“Nurses cannot be corrupt when their heads are shaved in their absence; when meetings of stakeholders are held in their exclusion and utter disregard to their feelings, contributions and imputs.

“The silence and humility exhibited by nurses in the midst of oppression, denial and deprivation have but been taken for weakness, but it should be considered otherwise for progress to be made in the sector.

“It is our opinion that nurses should be at all times recognized as critical stakeholders in all committees, meetings, boards and settings concerning healthcare in the state.”