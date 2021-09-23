By Bolaji Okunola

National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) Lagos State chapter has raised the alarm over increasing mortality rate in Nigeria.

Chairman of the association, Toba Odumosu, who stated called on relevant government authorities to rise to the challenge of protecting lives through human and infrastructure investments in the healthcare sector.

“Patients give up every day because the health sector has been politicalised. Health workers are now traveling abroad for greener pasture and record has it over 7, 000 of our members have flown to the United Kingdom, United States and other developed countries across the globe to practice the profession.”

Odumosu also blamed the rise in mortality rate on fake health workers parading themselves as nurses even as he demanded improved welfare and remuneration for nurses.

