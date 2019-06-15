Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old nursing mother, Ebisemi Ebiyen, for allegedly concealing two AK 47 rifles inside her baby’s bag.

Detectives attached to Ilaje/Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state arrested the suspect, who is currently cooling her heels in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Akure.

Findings by Saturday Sun revealed that the suspect was arrested by policemen who acted on a tip-off.

The woman, it was gathered, could not give a satisfactory explanation as to how she came about the dangerous weapons concealed in her bag and was moved to Akure, the state capital, after interrogation by the Police at Ilaje.

A competent police source who spoke under condition of anonymity told Saturday Sun that the suspect had given useful information to the Police.

The source explained that the suspect was transiting within a neighbouring community with her six-month-old baby when nemesis caught up with her.

Reports had it that the husband of the suspect has since absconded after he got the news that his wife has been arrested.

The state Police command, Saturday Sun gathered, will parade the suspect after preliminary investigations into the matter are concluded.