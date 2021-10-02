From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A nursing mother identified as Latifa Seiyi has been electrocuted to death at Agip Estate area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Sun gathered that Seiyi lost her life when a high tension wire fell on the rooftop of her building.

The live cable, according to sources, had ignited fire following the electric spark and burnt part of the victim who was still nursing a baby of about four months old.

A neighbour, who gave his name as Mr Stanley, disclosed that while the woman was hurrying to save her four-month-old baby her legs made contact with the power line.

He narrated that the cable had lacerated and burnt her legs.

Stanley lamented that officials of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), owners of the facility, failed to respond immediately to calls after they were contacted.

Another neighbour of the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, criticised the act of building under high tension and called for urgent action to end the act.

‘The incident is pathetic. It is something that nobody would want to see happen. The woman just gave birth some four months ago,’ the source said.

‘We were at home when the cable fell. I would also have been a victim. The woman was rushing to the room to save her daughter, but her legs touched the cable.

‘The cable burnt off the legs. She struggled to her daughter, but she never knew that the protector had current. It was that one that killed her.

‘I want to use this opportunity to discourage the act of building under the high tension lines. It is indeed bad.’

The Rivers State Fire Service had reportedly arrived at the scene hours after the fire had already caused damage, with sympathisers managing to control the situation.

