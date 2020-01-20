Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the gruesome murder of a 35-year- old nursing mother, Mrs Ukamaka Ideyi, by yet to be identified persons in Abakaliki.

The burnt body of Ideyi , according to the police ,was found inside a gutter besides Enugu North Mass Transit Park, along Afikpo Road in Abakaliki .

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased had left her 11-day -old -baby under the care of her husband on January 12 to attend early Sunday mass at St. Theresa Catholic Cathedral, Abakaliki, but never returned. The deceased was from Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (DSP) Loveth Odah, said that a team led by Kenneth Owo, had visited the scene of incident and took photographs while the body had been deposited in the mortuary.

Odah said; “About 1200hrs of January 12, Idenyi Festus, of house number 11, Awolowo Street, Abakaliki, reported at the station that at about 4am of the same day, his wife, 35-years- old, who was nursing their baby Idenyi Ebere Ukamaka, left her 11-day- old baby in their residence for early morning prayer, at Saint Theresa Catholic Church , Abakaliki. That the nursing mother did not return and he searched for her on that 12 January, to no avail.

“He said at about 900hrs of 13 January, he found her dead body in a gutter behind Enugu North Mass Transit Abakaliki. He said his wife was also burnt and that part of her body was beyond recognition. He said it was through the part of her body that did not burn that he recognised his wife”.