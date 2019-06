The National Union of Road Transports Workers (NURTW), Ado/Igbesa branch, has congratulated the in-coming president of the union, Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa (Osunba of Ilogbo-Ota).

In a statement jointly signed by the baale of Odan Agbara, Chief Waheed Fashina, and Alhaji Jimoh Fagunle (Alhaji White), members of the union said, given Baruwa’s track record as a renowned unionist and astute administrator, he had the experience to lead NURTW to greater heights.