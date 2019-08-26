Stakeholders in Lagos East axis of the state council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have appealed to the national leadership to ensure principle of zoning enshrined in the union’s constitution is applied in its forthcoming delegate conference.

Speakers at a meeting, at the weekend, in Ikorodu, said for equity and justice to prevail, it is the turn of members from Lagos East axis to produce the next chairman

They maintained that the zone had only produced chairman once while the other two zones- Lagos West and Lagos Central- had, each, occupied the position six times.

“It will interest you to know that in the 41 years of the union in the state, six state chairman had come from Lagos West and another six from Lagos Central. Only one chairman in person of Alao Adewuyi from Somolu branch came from Lagos East

“So, for equity and justice to prevail, we are calling on our brothers and sisters from Lagos West and Lagos Central to join hands with us to ensure Lagos East produces the next chairman,” Michael Odugunle, branch chairman of Kosofe branch, said.

The forum also appealed to the national leadership of the union to ensure the spirit of zoning as enshrined in the union’s constitution was followed to the letter.