Christopher Oji

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Apapa/Orile Igamu branch, Lagos, has appealed to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Muazu, to arrest those who allegedly killed one of their members.

Supporters of the newly elected national president, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa and the Lagos State chairman, Alhaji Tajuden Agbede, allegedly clashed during the weekend.

Following the clash, one person lost his life, while several others were injured. The aggrieved members have accused the police of taking sides with a faction, allowing those who allegedly killed a member to go scot free while the injured were detained.

A police source said that the bloody clash caused pandemonium on Friday evening, forcing market women, commercial vehicle operators, including private car owners to scamper for safety.

A leader in Apapa branch, Kudeti, was alleged to have blocked the main road at Ijora 7up area, where an open party was being held to celebrate the emergence of the newly elected Alhaji Baruwa.

The police officer said: “It was further gathered that the other factional members also organised a separate party in honour of their leader on the same day at Agege where trouble ensued. “The union did not get the approval from both the police and the Apapa\Iganmu Local Council before they blocked the road for the party. They attacked themselves with deadly weapons, such as guns, cutlasses, dagger and charms.”

A senior police officer from the State Police Command said injured members; including Yusuf Rilwan, Rasheed Olaiya, Hammed Adeniyi and Rilwan Isiaka were rushed to Randle General Hospital, Apapa Road for treatment.

One of the victims, Yusuf Rilwan, who was allegedly stabbed, and in critical condition was referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Surulere, for medical attention, but he later died. According to Comrade Oyetakin (a.k.a School boy), the chairman of Tricycle Owners’ Association of Nigeria (TROAN), Apapa branch, “There are two factions of NURTW in Lagos. We have Alhaji Tajudeen Agbde and Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa factions, respectively. “When news reached us that Alhaji Baruwa had been announced as the winner of NURTW election, which was held in Abuja on Friday, our members, who belonged to the Baruwa group, then organised an open party at the main road.

“They have killed our member and detained members of our own faction.”

He, however, appealed to the new leadership of the NURTW to show leadership by example and avoid killings and leadership tussles.