From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

As part of measures to arrest the escalating violence in Effium community of Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State, Governor David Umahi has imposed curfew from 4pm to 8am in the community.

Crisis had erupted Saturday at Effium Motor Park in Ohaukwu local government area of the state when factions of National Union of Road Transport workers (NURTW) disagreed on the modalities for sharing generated revenues from the park.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon by Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, the Governor condenmed the violence and wanton destruction of lives and property in the community

“In his determination to restore peace and order, the Governor has imposed a curfew in Effium community from 4pm to 8am on daily basis with effect from Sunday, 24th January, 2021, untill normalcy returns to the affected community.

“The Governor further directs the Security Agencies to ensure the strict enforcement of the curfew and to deal decisively with any person or group of persons involved in killings and or destruction of property of the people no matter whose ox is gored “he said.