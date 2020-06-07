TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tricycle Section, Rivers State, has tasked Police to ensure justice prevailed over the death of its member, Clement Elewa.

Late Elewa fondly called Simple, was hacked to death by fellow tricycle (Keke) task force member over sharing formula in Eliohanim Okporo community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

Chairman of the Union in the area, Frank Nnadi, made the appeal yesterday, in Port Harcourt, calling on Rivers Government and police to carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstance surrounding the victim’s death.

Nnadi urged that the case should not be swept under the carpet to serve as deterrent to task force personnel, who take laws into their hands.

“We want justice over the death of Elewa. Government and police should intervene and investigate the matter properly. We don’t want the persons who killed our member to feel that nothing can be done.

“He was hacked to death unjustly by the killers. Government should not allow the matter to end without justice seen to have been done”, the chairman appealed.

It was gathered that trouble ensued among the task force workers, when members of the NURTW were trying to share their loot within the axis, which resulted to serious altercation.