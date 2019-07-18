TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Commercial bus and taxi drivers plying Elele-Omudioga-Omoku route in conjunction with members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have staged a peaceful protest over alleged incessant attacks and killings of drivers and passengers by suspected criminals.

Our correspondent gathered that the latest protest was in reaction to the attack of a driver identified as Alfred Igwe-Amadi leading to the death of his passenger, who died on the spot in the early hours of today.

Some of the protesters, who spoke to journalists, complained about unprecedented insecurity along that axis of the road, especially since the announcement of the withdrawal of Onelga Security and Peace Advisory Committee (OSPAC) from the area by the state government.

The protesters including the Park Manager and Vice Chairman of the NURTW, said they suffer much in the hands of criminals, who attack them at gunpoint, kill drivers and passengers, as well as steal their belongings including cars without any challenge from security operatives.

They called on the government at all levels to take the primary responsibility of securing lives and property of citizens seriously just as they threatened not to fold their hands and allow their members die unnecessary.

Iheanyi Owudirigbo who is the younger brother of the driver that was shot, expressed fears over the present health condition of his brother, saying that he (the driver) was rejected at the first hospital where he was rushed to.

Our correspondent gathered that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Elele station, later took his men to the scene of the incident, but did not make his next line of action public.