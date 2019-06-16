Christopher Oji

The Lagos State chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has charged its members to desist from any act that would destabilise the peace in the state.

The union therefore, threatened to deal with any of its member who engaged in any act of violence in the state, emphasising that the interest of the state should be paramount.

Chairman of the Union, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede gave the advice while addressing members of the union at an emergency state council meeting in his office to brief them about the outcome of the harmonisation of elective positions for the coming National Delegate Conference of the union slated for August.

Mr Agbede, however, advised members of the union to embrace peace and stay away from any act that would cause violent clashes and disturbances in various motor parks and garages in the state.

Agbede further emphasised that members should shun any act of violence as the union would not hesitate to deal with any member found indulging in criminal activities.

Agbede who is now the national vice- president of the union, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the harmonisation exercise and advised members to embrace peace and harmony

He advised branch officers to always liaise with police formations in their areas of jurisdictions in maintaining peace and order.

“I will implore all our branch officers to always get in touch with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPO) and men of the Department of State Security (DSS) in their areas. You should always make sure you report any case of violence or disturbance to the authority that is concerned promptly,” he said.