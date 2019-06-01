Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has proscribed the state’s chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) until further notice in a bid to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state.

The proscription followed a growing unease over reports of clashes and confrontations between two groups within the union locked in a leadership tussle that threatened public peace in the state.

The decision was taken at the emergency security meeting presided over by the governor on Thursday between 4 pm and 6:30 p.m and Friday from 10 a.m till noon. In attendance were the deputy governor, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, service commanders in the state, including Commissioner of Police. Shina Olukolu, and General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Major Gen Okwudili Azinta.

The resolution to proscribe the union was contained in a press release personally signed by the governor and read to journalists by his Chief of Staff, Bisi Ilaka, at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, after the meeting ended.

Governor Makinde said: “While appreciating the good people of Oyo State for your steadfastness over time and support for our administration, I want to reiterate our stand on the need to maintain peace and tranquillity in our state in order to engender commercial and human development.