From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in collaboration with the Motorcycles And Tricycles Operators Association of Nigeria ( MOTOAN) has said it will be giving out not less than 6000 tricycles as a means of reducing the high rate of unemployment that is ravaging the country.

NURTW, president,Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa made this disclosure at the official empowerment and disbursement of hire purchase tricycles in Abuja, yesterday.

Baruwa added that the association decided to start with the distribution of 50 in Abuja ,saying that more are still on the way.

National Coordinator,NURTW Tricycle sector, Azeez Adekunle Abiola in his remarks appealed with the beneficiaries to make proper use of the opportunity to develop themselves.

He said” I want to appeal with you all that are benefiting from this project to make proper use of this opportunity and also cooperate with the union by making sure you obtain your daily ticket for the progress of the union.”

MOTOAN FCT Chairman,Josephat Okafor in hie remarks appreciated the Lion Heart Investor for using the project to change the lives of the youths in a time like this and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of it.

He said”Due to the economic hardship in the country,we have decided to use this to empower the youths.We are also using this opportunity to appeal to the unemployed youths to stop waiting for the government for job creation, they should feel free and come over because we are not only after the warfare of our members but that of as many that are willing to make meaning out of their lives.

“We are not going to stop on tricycles empowerment,very soon,we will be giving out cars and also training willing youths on skills acquisition and after will empower them with startup kits ,so that the level of poverty and unemployment in the country could be reduced.”