The National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW) has cleared the air on the cause of death of a top member of the union who passed on Wednesday .

The branch chairman of Kosofe Branch’ B’of the NURTW , Mr. Michael Odugunle ( aka Ajilo) , has denied media report that went viral claiming that violent clash took place in Biode park, a unit under the branch following the death of a union leader ,Octavia .

Shedding light on the situation, Ajilo explained that the a unit chairman actually died ,but died of a natural cause .

He said Octavia had been sicked for some months before he finally gave up the ghost in the hospital

He said that as the union’s tradition, his body was brought to the park for his colleagues to pay their last respect to him , but members of the public misconstrued what really transpired and started spreading rumours that he was killed in a clash.

He said : “ There is no faction in the union to warant any violent clash at the park . There is no faction. We are one. The man died in the hospital of natural cause. His family is aware and the police is aware that there was no violence in Ojota.You can verify from the police ,we just wanted to pay last respect to one of our leader. Uninformed people who saw the mammoth crowd of our members who came to pay their last respect to him and his body ,started spreading false rumours:; he concluded.