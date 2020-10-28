(Lucy Ogalue, NAN)

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has called for immediate the disbursement of the Federal Government’s N10 billion COVID-19 palliative for transport operators.

NURTW National President, Prof. Tajudeen Baruwa, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He commended the federal government for making such provision for transport operators in the country, saying that its essence would be defeated if not timely disbursed.

“During the lock-down occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus, workers in both federal and state services received their salaries, our members were subjected to extreme hardship.

“It is of utmost importance that palliatives be extended to our members, this will help to ameliorate the hardship and resultant effects of the disease on them,” he said.

Baruwa said it was the demand of the union that 70 per cent of the fund be allocated to it because of the size of its membership.

He stated that the union had presented its demand before the ministerial committee in charge of disbursing the fund.

“They have agreed to make the necessary recommendations, we are hoping to hear from them, we have not received anything from the government as palliative,” he said.

The NURTW president further urged the Federal Government to understand the plight of transport operators and act speedily.

NAN reports that a committee for the disbursement of the N10 billion palliatives approved for transportation sector operators by the federal government was set up on Sept. 10.