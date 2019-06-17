Christopher Oji

The Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has charged its members to desist from any act that would destabilise the peace in the state.

The union has, therefore, threatened to punish any member who engaged in any act of violence in the state, saying that the interest of the state should be paramount, far above individual interests.

Chairman of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, gave the charge at his office while addressing members of the union at an emergency state council meeting to brief them on the outcome of the harmonisation of elective positions for the coming national delegates’ conference of the union slated for August.

Agbede advised members of the union to embrace peace and stay away from any act that would cause violence and disturbance in various motor parks and garages in the state.

Agbede further emphasised that members should shun acts of violence as the union would not hesitate to deal decisively with any member found indulging in criminal activities.

Agbede, who is now the national vice president of the NURTW, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the harmonisation exercise. He advised members to embrace peace and work for the progress of the union and Lagos State.

He also advised brach officers to always liaise with police formations in their areas of jurisdictions in maintaining peace and order.

“I will implore all branch officers to always get in touch with area commanders, divisional police officers (DPOs ) and men of the Department of State Security (DSS) in their areas. You should always make sure that you report any case of violence or disturbance to the authority that is concerned promptly,” he said.