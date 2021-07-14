From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has thrown its weight behind the state government’s war against child molestation and all forms of abuse.

The state NUT Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Oke, also praised the state government for the ongoing prosecution of a police officer for physical assault of a female principal and some teachers in a public secondary school in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Oke made the remarks when he led the members of the newly constituted executive council of the state NUT on a courtesy to the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi in his office.

The state NUT executive council, according to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Odunayo Ogunmola, used the forum to commend the state government’s investment in the education sector especially in capacity building for teachers.

The teachers’ body also tabled some of its demands before the state government which include payment of outstanding leave bonus and salary arrears left by the last administration, financial backing for teachers’ promotion, car and housing loans to primary and technical school teachers and payment of gratuity to retired teachers.

Other demands are the provision of a bus to the state NUT, consideration of degree holders in primary schools for salary extension to Grade Levels 16 and 17 and restoration of 27.5 per cent allowance to technical school teachers.

“We are well pleased with the way this government has been handling child molestation. We also thank our government for ensuring the prosecution of a police officer who manhandled a principal and teachers inside their school premises,” Oke said.

Oke hailed some of the government’s achievements in education which include establishment of more primary and secondary schools, recruitment of more teachers, distribution of more furniture and instructional materials, payment of WAEC fees for final year students, implementation of school feeding programme, among others.

The Deputy Governor reiterated the commitment of the Dr. Kayode Fayemi administration to the welfare of teachers and to provide an environment that is conducive to teaching and learning in the state.

Egbeyemi, who is a former Commissioner for Education in the state, said teachers remain important partners in achieving a positive turnaround of the education sector as envisioned by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Congratulating the Ekiti NUT on the success of its recent State Delegates Conference and the election of new executives, Egbeyemi urged the teachers’ body to cooperate with the state government for the implementation of policies to strengthen the education sector.

He commended teachers in the state for their sacrifices and diligence in their duties which he noted the government is reciprocating by ensuring regular payment of salaries and provision of infrastructure and instructional materials in public schools.

Egbeyemi contended that teachers must be rewarded while alive saying the need to ensure that they are not denied their wages is behind government’s commitment to regular payment of salaries and increment in the payment of retirees’ pension from N10 million to N100 million.

He said: “This administration has good plans for the education sector; we have built new schools, renovated the old ones, provided instructional materials and we are also fencing schools across the state to ensure the security of our pupils.

“Nothing will stop us from paying your salaries as at when due and that is why the Governor has ensured that workers are not owed salaries even though we are facing challenges. We will continue to give teachers’ welfare a priority.”

Egbeyemi also sensitized the teachers’ body on the need to observe safety protocols in view of the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19