The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has called on government at all levels to invest more in the educational system, especially in the training of the teachers, as no education system can rise above the quality of its teachers.

The union made the call recently when its Ado-Odo/Ota Branch celebrated the 2019 World Teachers at Ansar-Ud-Deen Comprehensive College, Ota, Ogun State.

The event, which was con-sponsored by MTN Nigeria, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Dr. BrownWemmy and Chemstar, featured lecture on “Young Teachers and the Future of the Profession”, health talk, novelty match and cultural display.

In his welcome remarks, the Branch Chairman, Comrade Safar Asade, said that since education is the bedrock of any nation’s development, teachers are central to achieving educational goals that can lead to national development.

He said, “There is need for the governments at all level to invest in the training and retraining of the teachers in line with the global trend so that they can continue to impart relevant, current and up-to-date knowledge into the pupils.

“A situation where teachers don’t have adequate training and facilities to teach is spelling doom for the educational system. Teaching environment should be conducive for the teachers.”

He condemned sexual harassment in educational institutions and urged the government to ensure proper investigation and adequate sanctions for culprits of the heinous crime.

The Ogun State Chairman of NUT, Comrade Titilope Adebanjo, said though the union went through tough time during the last administration in the state, since the present administration under Prince Dapo Abiodun took the mantle of leadership, it has initiated a good working relationship with the union.

He, however, appeal to the State Government to ensure teachers’ promotion as and when due, payment of leave grants from 2015 up to date, employment of teachers to replace retired one from both primary and secondary schools, and regular release of subventions to schools and unions.