Alhaji Babangida Sa’idu, Vice Chairman, Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Sokoto State Chapter, has urged the Kaduna State Government to reverse its decision on retrenchment of teachers.

Sa’idu made that call on behalf of NUT Northwest states executive members, at the end of their zonal workshop on Career Path Policy and the 2020- Presidential Approvals on Saturday in Sokoto.

Sa’idu said the executives were not happy with the development, stressing that regulating teachers’ performance was the absolute mandate of regulatory agencies established by the Federal Government.

According to him, the agency in charge of such function is the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), noting that it is the only regulatory body that can set competency test for teachers.

He explained that the Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i led-administration’s attitude was capable of destroying the education sector because qualified teachers were being allegedly witch-hunted and retrenched, without recourse to law.

According to him, the tests must reflect three domains to be reliable and valid.

”How valid or reliable is the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) test?,”

Sa’idu added that the NUT officials were in contact with ways to handle the situation, noting that democracy allowed persons to express their views on actions, especially as it concerned executives and the people’s interest.