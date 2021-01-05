From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed members to shun enrolment into the government’s contributory pension scheme.

The directive is coming ahead of the scheduled January 18 resumption by public and private primary and post-primary institutions for a second term for the 2021 academic session.

Assistant General Secretary of the union, Moni Mike Modesty Itua, in a statement entitled, “forceful enrolment into contributory pension scheme,” in Benin, at the weekend, said the directive to NUT members remain in force until the union directed otherwise.

Moni Mike, said the decision for public primary school teachers not to enrol into the contributory pension scheme was a follow-up to the resolution of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the union at its last meeting on December 29, 2020.

The state wing of NUT had on December 29, 2020 issued a 21-day strike notice to the government over failure to meet its 10-point demands bordering on poor conditions of service and non-payment of outstanding financial entitlements.