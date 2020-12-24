From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The National leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has given Abia State Government a 21-day ultimatum to clear the 15 months salary arrears owed primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

In a letter signed by the National President of NUT, Dr Nasir Idris; and the Secretary General, Dr Mike Ike Ene, entitled “Plight of Teachers in Abia State”, NUT accused the State Government of persistently dishonouring several agreements reached with the state wing of Union, a development it said had made life miserable for teachers in the state.

Outside the salary arrears, NUT also demanded immediate defraying of other allowances owed to Secondary and Basic school teachers in the state.

Meanwhile, the state leadership of NUT and its branches at the local government areas have held joint meetings in Umuahia. A source privy to the meetings disclosed that a decision was reached for the teachers to embark on indefinite strike as a way of pressing its demand on government.

The source, however, added that the state leadership of NUT had, in the interim, directed its members to continue to be law abiding and wait for further directive at the expiration of the 21days ultimatum.