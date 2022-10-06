From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has received commendation for the good work he is doing in the education sector.

Special Adviser on Media to Governor Bagudu, Mallam Yahaya Sarki confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

He explained that the national body of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, awarded the Kebbi State Governor, for his outstanding support and contribution to the development of education not only in his state but also in Nigeria as a whole .

According to him, “Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu received the award in Abuja on Wednesday, during the celebration of 2022 World Teachers’ Day at the instance of the Vice President, professor Yemi Osinbajo who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event.

“The Vice President, professor Yemi Osinbajo assisted by Comrade Audi Titus Amba, the national President of NUT presented the award to the Governor at Eagles Square, Abuja in recognition of Governor Bagudu”s unrelenting commitment to the growth of education sector”, he said.