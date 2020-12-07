Workers in the Textile sector of the economy have charged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure full implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, which he signed into law last year.

This is even as the workers under the umbrella of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) are advocating for an inclusive disability COVID-19 recovery plan.

The President of the NUTGTWN, John Adaji, in his speech at the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) at the weekend in Kaduna said the President should also ensure the implementation of the United Nation (UN) Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) which Nigeria had ratified.

The Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability and imposes sanctions including fines and prison sentences on those who contravene it. It also stipulates a five-year transitional period for modifying public buildings, structures, and automobiles to make them accessible and usable for people with disabilities. There is also the establishment of National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to be responsible for ensuring that people with disabilities have access to housing, education, and healthcare among others.

Adaji noted that by ratifying the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), Nigeria is also expected to develop and carry out policies, laws and administrative measures for securing the rights recognized in the Convention and abolish laws, regulations, customs and practices that constitute discrimination against persons with disabilities.

“Let me assure you that as an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and IndustriALL Global Union, our union in collaboration with our partners will heighten our advocacy and campaign for full implementation of all the enabling laws as they affect the rights of persons with disabilities,” he said.

He stated that this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) assumes special importance, holding at a very crucial time in the world’s history when the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is ravaging the whole world.

Reflecting on this year’s theme, “Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World”, Adaji said COVID-19 crisis has deepened the pre-existing mass poverty and inequalities in the world.

He said, “As many as 70 percent of Nigerians are “economically disabled” through poverty, huge housing deficits, lack of basic facilities like water and light, insecurity, most Nigerians live with social disabilities. It is however a double jeopardy for those who combine social economic deprivations with physical disabilities, in a country without social security.”

He maintained that as nations including Nigeria strive to respond to COVID-19 pandemic and recover from the damage done by the pandemic, it is important to ensure that the response and recovery plan is disability inclusive.

He added, “We must also ensure that the vision and aspirations of persons with disabilities are included and accounted for in a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 world. “This vision will only be achieved through active consultation with persons with disabilities and their representative organizations. It is therefore important to ensure full participation of persons with disabilities and their organisations in decision-making processes.”