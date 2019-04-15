Organised labour in the textile sector has tasked the Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, to pay more attention to peace, security and job creation in his second time in office.

The general secretary of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), who is also a National Executive Council (NEC) member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu, while congratulating El-Rufai, the winner of the Kaduna State governorship election held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, on his re-election, said more is expected from the governor in the second term.

Aremu, who was Labour Party governorship cCandidate in Kwara State during the governorship election, commended Mallam El-Rufai for running a joint ticket with a female deputy, Mrs. Hadiza Balarabe, just as he did in Kwara with Mrs. Rebecca Ndace. He urged the governor-elect to form inclusive government with massive participation of women and the youths. According to him, 2019 gubernatorial elections assumed special importance because it took place just after the 2019 International Women’s Day with the theme “Balance fior Better.”

“There is the need for conscious women participation in governance if they must overcome the problems of double deprivations at work and in larger society, ”Aremu said.

He commended INEC and security agencies for ensuring a peaceful gubernatorial election and called on all contestants to accept the wishes of the good people of Kaduna State as expressed through the ballot box.

Pan-Partisan peace initiative

Aremu also urged the governor-elect to come up with a pan-partisan all-inclusive peace initiative to rescue Kaduna from mutually destructive violence.

He said, “Peace process must go hand in hand with sustainable development which must start with urgent re-industrialization of kaduna state and mass employment of the army of the youths”, adding that the textile union will continue to partner with the state government to take necessary steps to revive the ailing industries in Kaduna State especially the textile industries with a view of creating jobs for the mass of unemployed youths in the state.

“As a private sector union and affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a critical stakeholder in the development of the state and the country in general, we pledge our support, and cooperation in the great task of moving Kaduna State and indeed Nigeria to a greater height”, Aremu said.