When asked about the class of food Eba (cassava flour) belonged to, a food lover simply said “swallow!”

Many people often ask which nutrient do they need the most. Most times they ask with the intent to eat more of that class of food over the others. How well do you remember the various classes of food? It almost seems that is a topic taught only at schools as part of the curriculum, and that may be the only time many people have heard the word “nutrient” or “classes of food.” Yet it is very valuable that individuals are adequately informed about their nutritional needs, how to obtain them by effective and efficient means.

Nutrition describes the action and effects of food and beverages on biological systems. Nutrients perform functions in the body to maintain health. As the body is made up of different cells, tissues and organs, so does the nutrient requirements vary. At a younger age, the amount of nutrients needed varies from what an adult requires to live healthy. It is not surprising that at a certain food outlet, after a customer placed an order for beans, the waiter still asked, “What about the protein you will have with it?” displaying little knowledge on the sources of protein, but even more surprisingly was that the customer bought a different food item not knowing it is a protein.

The human body is in a state of constant function even when the person is inactive. Internal processes only cease when the person is lifeless. Nutrients are some of those components that keep the processes going on. Nutrients may be macronutrients or micronutrients based on the amount required in the body. Macronutrients are those required in large quantities by the body, for example, carbohydrates, proteins and fats, while micronutrients are compounds required only in small quantities in the body, which includes minerals and vitamins. Foods are classified based on their composition and function they perform in the body. The various classes of food include carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, minerals, vitamins and water. Due to the important role of nutrients in the body, excessive intake or deficiency may result in poor functioning of the organs or tissues of the body or the body as a whole. It is therefore essential that the individual requirements be met. The nutritional demands vary according to individuals, age, sex, location and health status. For instance, children may require more of a particular type of nutrient than adults and vice versa.

Water, often referred to as a necessity, is very essential to the normal metabolism in the body. It is recommended that adults take about 8-10 glasses of water daily and should be the preferred beverage. The benefits of water cannot be overemphasized as it encompasses vast majority of activities in the body. Dehydration, the deficiency of water, is relatively common especially in hot climates, amongst children, infants and elderly. It may cause headaches, confusion, lethargy and at extreme cases kidney failure. Excessive intake of water may lead to nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort and kidney failure (in extreme cases).

Carbohydrates provide energy needed to carry out activities. When digested, they are converted to glucose, which provides energy for cells in the body. Carbohydrates are easily taken in excess, and it could lead to an individual becoming overweight or obese which has attendant health consequences. In Nigeria, carbohydrates represent a high proportion of the food that make up the diet. Some examples include rice, corn, couscous, cassava, oats, potatoes, yam, bread and pasta, amongst many others. Carbohydrates can be simple or complex. It is recommended that an eating plate should contain carbohydrates that cover one-quarter of the plate. Deficiency of carbohydrates occurs in starvation, anorexia nervosa and other conditions that deplete the blood glucose.

Proteins are the body builders. They help in repair and replacement of old and damaged tissues. Although they are very important, deficiencies occur in developing countries due to the low socio-economic status and low level of health literacy. In malnutrition, there is deficiency of protein, which results in symptoms and signs experienced. Stunting of growth in children is a common result of protein deficiency in children. Excessive intake of protein is not common, however, it has its own consequence and may be reported in some eating disorders, for example anorexia bulimia. Some examples of proteins are legumes, eggs, milk, meat, fish and so on.

Vitamins and minerals are another very important class of food and are very important in the daily function of the body. They aid metabolism and enzyme activity. Vitamins may be water-soluble like Vitamins C and B complex and fat-soluble vitamins which are vitamins A, D, E, K. Minerals could be major or minor and are not produced in the body and are obtained from food eaten. Fruits and vegetables have high content of vitamins and should be included as part of a healthy diet. Examples are mango, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, oranges, guava, pawpaw, pineapple, apples, watermelon, grapefruit, kiwi, grapes, banana, avocadoes, carrots, cucumbers, cabbage, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, tomatoes, kale, mushrooms, green peas, eggplant, pumpkin and many others.

Fats and oils are also very essential amongst all age groups and are prone to being eaten in excess. There are healthy (for example mono or polyunsaturated fats found in avocado, olive oil, nuts and so on) and unhealthy sources of fats (for instance, saturated fats found in butter, margarine, some animal fats to mention a few). As earlier mentioned, all classes of food are important when eaten in the appropriate amounts. More information on the topic and advice on consumption of various classes of food by people affected by certain medical conditions should be sought from your primary health care provider.

Health question of the week:

What nutrient(s) does your next meal contain?

