From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) has blamed the worsening food crisis in Nigeria on high level of insecurity across the country.

The president of the society, Prof Wasiu Afolabi, who stated this at the 51st Annual Scientific Conference and general meeting currently holding in Enugu, tasked the Federal Government to urgently tackle the situation in order to ensure food security in the country.

Prof Afolabi observed that farmers no longer go to their farms for fear of being attacked and killed and this has led to the widespread food insecurity and poor food system across Nigeria.

He noted that about 2 in every 5 children in Nigeria are stunted, while a cumulative number of adults go hungry every day due to poverty and deteriorating security conditions which continues to overwhelm the country.

Quoting the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2018, Afolabi said that there was more hunger and malnutrition in the northern part of country which is the major food producing region in the country.

‘Due to the rising wave of insecurity, hunger and malnutrition is also creeping to other zones. The enabling environment must be created for farmers to produce good food, to increase production,’ he said.

He further explained that the conference was designed to further examine various dialogues on the food system and firm up actions that will assist in the actualisation of the recommendations and the country’s position through transformation of the food system.

The conference which is being attended by members of the society from across the country will end today.

