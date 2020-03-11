The Nigeria Volleyball Federation has extended invitation to eight beach volleyball players to camp, to intensify their preparations for CAVB Cup and second Round Phase of 2020 Olympic qualifier.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the Chairman, Media and Publicity, Kehinde Lamidi, which read in parts:

“The Nigeria Volleyball federation has invited eight male beach volleyball players to camp in preparation for CAVB Continental CUP and 2nd Round Phase Olympic Qualifier scheduled to hold between 19th and 23rd March 2020 in Mozambique

The players and officials were expected to resume camp yesterday at the Ahmadu Bello stadium, Kaduna.

Team Nigeria is drawn alongside host Mozambique, Tunisia, Zambia and Congo Brazzaville in Group A of the Olympic qualifiers.