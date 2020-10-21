The Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has expressed shock and deep sadness over the death of the wife of the President Nigeria Olympic Committee, Hadjia Gumel. Hadjia Gumel died after a brief ailment in Abuja.

According to the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod said her death changed the atmosphere in the volleyball family.

“The Nigeria Volleyball Federation are devastated to announce the passing on of the wife of President Nigeria Olympic Committee and FIVB Vice-President, Confederation of African Volleyball, late Hadjia Gumel who passed on yesterday in Abuja.

The federation noted that late Hadjia played a motherly role in advising the women’s team whenever there are national and international tournaments.

“The wife of the International Representative on the board of NVBF was one of our counselor and advisers. She draws out attention to some critical observation in the volleyball circle.

“To our volleyball Father and International Representative on the board of NVBF, President NOC, FIVB Vice President and CAVB we want him to take heart, because Allah knows best,” he said.