The President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Mr Musa Nimrod, on Thursday in Abuja expressed his confidence in the 12-member team that will represent Nigeria in the U-19 Volleyball World Cup competition in Iran.

Nimrod told newsmen in Abuja that the players would excel in the world championship.

He said only Nigeria and Cameroon would represent Africa in the competition.

According to Nimrod, there are new players that will represent the country.

“They players call themselves “the 12 wise men“ and are determined to put in their best in the championship and have a good result.

“I have advised them not be intimidated by anyone and I am confident Nigeria’s U-19 players will make us proud again.

“I see them moving to greater heights in this competition, “he said

He noted that U-18 female would represent Nigeria in Mexico at the World Championship.

The National Coach, Sani Mohammed, said they have been working hard with players while in camp for three months.

“The NVBF president has been a father, uncle and everything to us; he was the one that made this trip possible for us and the players.

“He paid every dime on behalf of the team; the kits, flight tickets, accommodation and feeding in the camp.

“We are going to work hard in the championship to make Nigerians proud, he said.

Team Captain Michael Abari said they would bring back the trophy to Nigeria.

“We had a rigorous training in the camp, the level of preparation is perfect. There was no injury and with the level of the training we had we would have a good outing in Iran.

“We will bring back the trophy to Nigeria. We all have the same spirit and we are confident,’’ he said.

The U-19 Boys’ volleyball team was billed to jet out of the country on Thursday night via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Nigeria is in the same group with Iran, Poland and Guatemala in the World Championship which will hold between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2. (NAN)