Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) has raised concerns over widespread trans- boundary animal disease transmission in Nigeria, saying it would be detrimental if not properly looked into.

The Association called on governments at all levels to take advantage of the digital disease reporting template of the Federal Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services (FDVPCS) to monitor diseases and intensify veterinary control post activities to combat the scourge.

PNVMA President Professor Bello Mohammed, who stated this in a communique on its 56th annual congress, issued yesterday, appealed to government to rehabilitate and build livestock facilities and properly invest in research institutions.

“We note with concern the animal disease reporting situation in Nigeria and encourage state governments to train private veterinarians to take advantage of the digital disease reporting template of the Federal Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services (FDVPCS) to effective disease monitoring; as well as intensify veterinary control post activities to combat trans-boundary animal disease transmission.

“The Congress calls for close collaboration between government and private veterinarians in this important aspect of disease monitoring.

“We call on the various tiers of government to rehabilitate and build livestock facilities, invest in research institutions to address contaminated diseases,” he said.

According to Mohammed, the agricultural sector is still staggering as a result of dilapidated infrastructure, inconsistent agricultural policies, difficult environment for agribusiness, corruption and disregard for the rule of law.

He further reemphasized that, “the livestock sector still remains a pathway to wealth and out of poverty and we call for genetic improvement of our national herd, increase intensification of livestock production at both large and small scales, and robust livestock extension system.”

Aside recommending veterinary colleges to partner established veterinary entrepreneurs to impact skills to students on how to successful, he disclosed that Edo State won the 57th annual congress hosting right.